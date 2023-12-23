Famous singer, Abbey Toyyib Elias professionally known as Skiibii has said that Grammy winner, Wizkid is still the ‘future’ of Afrobeats.

Skiibii declared that the 33-year-old ‘Essence’ crooner is also the future of Nigerian music despite being in the industry for 15 years.

He made the statement on Friday, December 22 while reacting to the Starboy Entertainment founder’s latest project, ‘Soundman 2.’

Taking to his Instagram story, the ‘Baddest Boy’ hit-maker shared a screenshot of Wizkid’s extended play and tagged him.

Skiibii wrote: “@wizkidayo person wey don do like 15 years and still the future.”

Meanwhile, Mercy Eke, a popular BBNaija star, thanks her supporters for sticking by her and making this year a memorable one, as she pledges to distribute 200 bags of rice to her social media fans.

The reality star, who competed in the BBNaija All Stars show, became emotional after her supporters voted to keep her in the house until the finals.