Popular singer, Wizkid created a stir on social media when he posted a picture of Portable and Skepta on his Instagram story.

In the same photoshoot as Skepta, Portable adopts a confident stance and extends his arms in Wizkid’s Instagram post.

Inspired by the post on Wizkid’s page, Portable contacted the singer while on tour overseas, pleading for a verse or a feature in a song, thinking it would boost his profile and possibly earn him a Grammy.

Social media users were prompted to express their opinions in the comment section after Wizkid’s post gained traction.

See some reactions below:

@JimohConfam: “Wow Baba finally post this guy, he’s been craving for this. I’m happy for you Ika of Africa.”

@obi_naira: “If nah Davido post this now una go tag am clout chaser but sha we know who be clout chaser.”

@tobidayz: “Portable will soon accuse him of rippi^ng him.”

@GLYBOY191171: “Somthing way big wiz even repost omo portable really mean the industry ooo.”

@damascots2014: “A video accusing Skepta should be out after Christmas then.”

@Franky_9ja: “Skepta is been influenced by Portable, that pose.”

@Aibee_001: “Lol. We all thought portable gonna last a year only.”

@sire_sommy: “Portable will come back to Nigeria with more clout, a different celebrity level. Our stars who saw him as ‘dirty’ or beneath them will try to associate themselves with him now that he has gained some international clout and seal of approval. I’ll be her for all that.”

SEE POST: