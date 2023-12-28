Grammy award-winning superstar singer, Wizkid and his first son, Boluwatife, enjoy a delightful shopping spree in a heartwarming demonstration of father-son bonding.

In a video shared by the shop owner, Bizzleosikoya, Boluwatife is seen confidently trying on some outfits, with his father, Wizkid, by his side.

Wizkid was dressed in a hat and holding a baseball as seen in a photo shared by the store owner on their Instagram story, appreciating the singer for the patronage.

This public show of love between the father and son followed a notable moment during Wizkid’s mother’s burial in October 2023 when observers noted what seemed to be a distance between them.

Despite this, the bond between Boluwatife and Zion, Wizkid’s third son from another mother, was evident during the ceremony.

Watch the video below: