Using Seyi Vibes as a case study, Twitter user Seun made the controversial claim that women don’t always have specific tastes in men.

The Twitter user makes the claim that having a secure financial situation is essential for romantic relationships, suggesting that a man who is wealthy can attract a wide range of women.

Reports that popular artist Seyi Vibes was spotted with a gorgeous, unidentified white woman prompted the man’s comments.

After seeing pictures of Seyi Vibes and an unidentified friend circulating online, netizens took to a number of platforms to discuss the pictures and share their thoughts.

Some said that Seyi Vibes’s wealth and fame were the main reasons he seemed to be with a beautiful woman, even though he may not fit society’s standards for conventional beauty.