BBNaija star, Chomzy just got married to her boyfriend, car dealer Rich Figo.

Recall that In June 2023, whispers of discord arose when popular blogger GISTLOVER claimed Figo was already married and had been abusive towards his wife. His wife also publicly accused him of infidelity, with Chomzy allegedly being the third party involved.

Figo swiftly disputed these claims.The car dealer says it’s not true, adding that he’s not married anymore.

According to him, the woman accusing him isn’t even the mother of his child. He urged netizens to stop judging Chomzy based on rumours.

Despite the drama, Chomzy and Rich Figo persevered, and has now gotten married.

Taking to his Instagram page, Figo shared photos from their wedding as he expresses his love and adoration for his new wife.

The businessman described her as “the most beautiful angel” and adding that she gave him peace of mind.

He wrote;

“Thank you Lord for giving me the must beautiful angel in a woman form, babe I sincerely found love and peace of mind when I found you and I love you forever. I am proud to call you my wife I LOVE YOU 😘 ❤️_’

