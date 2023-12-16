Gospel artist Chidinma Ekile has sparked a conversation about the complexities of generosity with her recent message to Davido and other members of a Nigerian givers’ association.

She sent this message via her Instagram story.

Chidinma Ekile, while commending Davido and others for being a giver, raised a crucial point: unbounded generosity can be detrimental to the giver.

From her post, the music star is not trying to shut down kindness, but she’s raising a red flag.

She’s seen how some people, sadly, take advantage of big hearts, using guilt trips and manipulation to get money.

This can leave givers in a tough spot, financially and emotionally.

Advising them, the music star stated that there should be a limit to how much people should share.

She wrote;

“You can actually fall by lifting others, put a limit to how you help people. Don’t do too much, and never allow them guilt trip or manipulate you into getting money off you.”

See below:



ALSO READ:“Don’t be unwise. You are married” Twitter Critic issues strong warning to Adesua Etomi over recent photos with Tobi Bakre (Detail)