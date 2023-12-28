Renowned comedian and singer Carter Efe publicly criticizes his colleague Berri Tiga for wanting to sing “Machala” with him at the sold-out Sydney Talker concert.

The two singers collaborated to release the song Machala last year, 2022, and it became popular in Nigerian music.

But as Berri Tiga and Carter Efe fought over who owned the song, a dispute over the music royalties had broken out.

Carter Efe told the enthusiastic audience at Sydney Talker’s “Influence Concert” that Berri Tiga had insisted on wanting to perform “Machala” with him backstage.

Carter chastised him, telling them that even though he had dragged him, he fights with him online and now wants to become best friends offline.

He cursed the aspiring singer and swore loudly.

Watch the video below: