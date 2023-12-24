Venita Akpofure, a BBNaija reality star, mocks her ex-boyfriend, Adekunle Olopade, for trying to get close to her at Omashola’s wedding.

It will be recalled that Omashola, a fellow BBNaija All Stars housemate, had an elaborate wedding over the weekend in the presence of friends, colleagues, and loved ones.

During the party, a video captured the moment Soma made a video capturing Adekunle and Venita in it together even though they were a few feet from each other.

Reacting to the video, the mother of two mocked her ex-partner for trying to familiarize himself with her at the party.

“U Dey use style place urself for video with me inside 😂🤣🤣,” she wrote on the X platform.

