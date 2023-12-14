Nollywood actress, Debbie Shokoya has showered praises on her colleague, Toyin Abraham ahead of her movie premiere.

She shared what she had learned from the box office Queen and how she had encouraged her to keep improving and reach the stars with God’s assistance, just days before her movie premiere.

She claimed that her words had a profound effect on her and that she was certain of Toyin Abraham’s intentions.

She characterized the actor and filmmaker as a self-assured individual with a strong will who, after a long day of work, goes to pat herself on the back.

She went on to say that she was raising a glass in celebration of Toyin, a strong woman who would not give up on her goals and her brand.