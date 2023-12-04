Manny Monie, the former signee of Portable, is finally happy as his colleague GOE sends him 1 million naira from the N20 million Wizkid gave him after he went online to criticize him.

Machala allegedly sent GOE 20 million naira in exchange for Gistreel praising him in a song.

But, Manny Monie took to the internet to criticize his friend, stating that he was upset that he didn’t receive a portion of the money because he remembers that the three of them were the ones who released the aforementioned song.

