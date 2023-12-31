Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze has warned Nigerian entertainers to stop traveling to France with any fake designer product.

He said the European country introduced a policy that will prosecute and jail any foreigner caught with a bag, show or other popular items that are not the original.

The father of three, issued the warning through his Instagram page, said whoever is found guilty will be jailed for three years with a fine of up to €300,000.

He said Nigerian celebrities should not take along all their fake Gucci, Cartier watch, Rolex and Lousi Vuitton while traveling to France, for their own good.

He wrote; “Dear Nigerian celebs 3year jail terms and fines of up to €300k await you if you pass through France with f@ke designers. Please leave that ur Gucci, LV, Cartier, Rolex & AP at home if you wan travel.. Na God I take beg una. Make dem no use una do scape ewure o…”

“Those of you who wear original keep it up. Those of you who don’t, no worry una go begin hear am. You guys make it look like wearing designer knockoffs is cool and people looking up to are following suit.”