A music critic has advised the multiple award-winning Nigerian superstar singer, Wizkid to quit music while he still has honour barely hours following the release of his new EP, S2.

Wizkid on the microblogging platform, X announced the release of his EP titled S2, containing four music tracks; featuring Zlatan Ibile and Wande Coal on two tracks.

However, hours after the release of Wizkid’s EP, music critics globally have shared their opinion on the album. While many applauded the singer for still having the juice, others berated him for dropping another ‘flop.’

A user identified as @DhreyFccb poured out his mind about the new S2 EP; terming it as a wack piece. He further urged Wizkid to quit music rather than force his songs on listeners.

“Dear Wizkid, this is a friendly advice from a concerned citizen, your music is wack, I think you should stop forcing it on us, just quit and start a full time job as a banger boy. Love, Dhrey,” he wrote.

