Daniel Regha, a Twitter sensation, has stirred the pot once more with his uncensored comments, this time targeting couples who wore similar PJs for their Christmas photoshoots.

The media personality ridiculed the costumed couples, alleging that the photographs showed forced vibes.

Daniel went on to urge that couples boost their game in striking positions, revealing that the Christmas PJs were not “giving.”

He wrapped up his message with a disclaimer, stating that his remarks were not intended as slurs, but rather as his honest view.

He said;

”Once again, some of u need to stick with join-join pictures, or learn how to strike a pose as a couple; Cos ur pictures be looking like farced relationship vibes (with the mgbeke poses).”