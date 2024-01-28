Nigerian singer Davido, also known as David Adeleke, has unveiled a stunning Jesus multi-million naira pendant ahead of his #DavidoO2Arena Timeless concert on Sunday, January 28.
This remarkable piece is adorned with over 40 carats of round colored diamonds, 50 pointers on the roses, and 2 carats of Emeralds.
Davido showcased the exquisite multi-million naira pendant on his Insta story, and the jewelry brand behind it shared images and a video.
In reaction to the beautiful piece, concerned fans of the singer took to the comment page of the post to share their thoughts.
See some reactions below:
officialdelaw: “That’s our 001 in Africa ❤️❤️ and he is the one and only KING of Afrobeats 👑😊😊.”
governorstanley: “Thanks bro,,,for always making this KING 🤴 look good 🙌@davido.”
dphlowz_: “Neck looking like candy 🍭 Oriade.”
herbert.tizy: “Cross or Jesus Piece. My fav pendants anyday.”
thegraphicsguyy: “All these niggas keep putting diamonds on Jesus.”
cartooncoverart971: “2024 “have faith” 001 said so.”
