Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has called out his first wife, May Edochie following her recent post on Instagram.

Recall that May faced immense challenges in 2023, including the tragic loss of her son and her marriage crisis.

During new year celebration, the mother of three took to Instagram to reflect on the year’s hardships, specifically the heartbreaking death of her firstborn, Kambilichukwu.

As the businesswoman poured her heart out on social media, sharing the raw depths of her grief, a wave of sympathy and support rose from Nigerians across the globe.

However, amidst the outpouring of compassion, Yul Edochie, took to Instagram to level serious accusations against May.

The actor alleged that May was involved with a married man during their marriage.

According to him, she also underwent breast enlargement surgery and a tummy tuck without his consent, implying the “married boyfriend” supported these decisions.

Speaking further, Yul accused May of manipulating public perception on social media by showcasing only her side of the story while enjoying her life privately.

While disclosing that he has been protecting jer image while she attempted to destroy his, the movie director vowed not to remain silent anymore.

“2023 stole your flesh and blood but you still had enough time to do breast enlargement surgery and tummy tuck without your husband’s consent. Obviously endorsed by your married boyfriend.

“Enough of the manipulation. Stop manipulating people on social media to hate me and feel pity for you while you enjoy life secretly. Because they don’t know the real you. I will not take it in 2024. I’ve been silent for too long. I have been doing my best to protect your image while you’re doing all you can do to destroy mine enough.” he wrote.

See below;

ALSO READ: “I never knew she would fall victim of societal pressure” — Netizens react as BamBam undergoes body enhancement surgery