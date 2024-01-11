Popular Nigerian singer, Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, better known as Bella Shmurda, has warned his friends and family to respect his boundaries to avoid getting cut off in 2024 as he declare the year as a personal year for him.

The ‘Philo’ hitmaker via his Twitter account where he send warnings some of his friends to not give him a reason to cut them off his life.

Many have assumed that his statement is due to the turbulent 2023 he experienced after the unfortunate death of his best friend and colleague, Mohbad.

Bella Shmurda has continued to demand that justice is served to the people who bullied and harassed Mohbad while he was still alive, as he declared 2024 as a personal year for him

He said;

“To Friends nd family moving on 2024

Is a personal year for nd for me alone

To those I have supported alhamdulilah nd to those I haven’t may God help us

But don’t give me a reason to cut u off, respect nd boundaries are important”

