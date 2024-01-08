Grammy award-winning Nigerian superstar singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid‘s Baby mama, Jada Pollock, has joined the chorus of a popular Nigerian saying, “No gree for anybody in 2024,”.

This statement which suggests that people should be determined to succeed no matter what in 2024.

Taking to the micro blogging platform, X (formerly Twitter), the delectable mother of two playfully approved the popular sentiment among Nigerians.

Jada P, who also doubles as Wizkid’s manager shared an important piece of advice, urging people to be forbearing, especially when trying to explore new opportunities.

She encouraged individuals to be tolerant while exploring different versions of themselves they’ve never been before.

Jada P wrote:

”Be patient when becoming someone you haven’t been before.”