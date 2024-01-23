Sherifat Dawodu, a popular Nigerian businesswoman commonly known as Sherryl Gold, gets emotional as she welcomes twins after 23 years of childlessness and multiple miscarriages.

The businesswoman, known for her expertise in skincare products, took to Instagram to share the joy that had befallen her family.

While urging women struggling with barrenness, Sherifat Dawodu revealed that her 23 years of childlessness came with severe heartbreak from having multiple miscarriages.

In a congratulatory note to herself, she gave all glory to her God for making her long time dream come true.

“23 years of trying, Uncountable Miscarriages, Finally God answered my prayers. Congratulations to me My babies are here Alhamdulilai.

Alhamdulilai my life is a testimony To everyone who is looking up to God for fruit of the womb I pray that God will answer your prayers too dont loose hope,” she wrote.