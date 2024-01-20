Nollywood actor, Boma Akpore, has listed the three (3) bad sides of being an actor in Nigeria.

During a recent interview with Nollywire, Boma discussed some downside of filming in Nigeria as well as certain issues that need to be fixed.

On his perception of modern day Nollywood, he said:

“The government has to help us with more funds because with more funds, we can do better stories. And we need a little bit more organization. But I must say we’re doing great for the things we have and what we’ve been able to achieve. It’s not easy in this part of the world because we don’t have as much support as they do in the Western world.”

The reality TV star pointed out three important areas that needs to be addressed while discussing some unfavorable aspects that the industry still needs to address:

(1.) The way we deal with contracts here, it’s a joke. Like black and white. If you’re supposed to do a job, the way they’re supposed to go about it, there’s still a lot of unprofessionalism in those areas. People cancel contracts, actors not showing up, taking monies.

(2.) Producers removing actors last minute without you being aware. Imagine you’re supposed to be in a job, and the job has gone on and you’re not part of the job and you’ve canceled your calendar. It doesn’t make sense. So it’s still a joke here. Breaching of contracts

(3.) Timing too. Set is supposed to start at 9, I get on set, they say “this is Nigeria,” I don’t know what I’m in.”