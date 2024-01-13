Nigerian comedian Deeone has claimed that he doesn’t know Bella Okagbue after she shaded him for doubting Phyna’s claim of rejecting N5M from a fan who wanted to spend the night with her.

Phyna had previously disclosed how she turned down a fan’s N5M offer to have a sexual encounter after meeting her at a club.

Deeone had taken to the internet to question Phyna’s claim’s validity and to request supporting documentation.

Bella, who commented on the drama, cast aspersions on those who didn’t think Phyna was telling the truth, stating that people who are unable to pay the money are the only ones who would believe Phyna is lying.

Deeone responded to this by declaring on his Instagram page that Bella is irrelevant because he doesn’t even know her and doesn’t know anyone else named Bella who appeared on BBNaija.

