Sobowale Babatunde, a 61-year-old Nigerian, is the University of Lagos Distance Learning Institute’s (UNILAG) top graduating student overall.

On January 24, 2024, the institution posted about Sobowale Babatunde’s incredible achievement on their official X (formerly Twitter) page.

With an outstanding 4.84 CGPA upon graduation, Sobowale Babatunde has demonstrated that age is no longer a barrier to achievement.

Referred to as a “trailblazer who shattered stereotypes,” UNILAG praised his perseverance, hard work, and devotion to his academic goals.

He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management, according to the official handle of the school.

Hundreds of congratulations have been left in the comment section of the school’s official page by admiring internet users.

