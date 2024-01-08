Popular controversial Twitter critic, Daniel Regha, has shared his opinion on the trending Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele blockbuster movie ‘A tribe called Judah’.

The movie made history in the Nigerian box office as it becomes the first movie ever to gross over 1 billion in the Nigerian box office.

Daniel Regha, while reacting to the success of the movie described it as a 4/10 movie.

He claimed that some scenes were unnecessary because they had no value and prolonged the movie, while also criticized the ending of the movie calling it poor.

He wrote;

“A Tribe Called Judah” is a 4/10 movie. Though a comedy genre, the film tricks aren’t realistic enough & the movie lacks comedy satire; Not to mention its p¤¤r ending. Furthermore, many scenes plus conversations were n¤t necessary cos they added n¤ value & made the movie long, an example is Ejiro’s begging scene in the first 20mins into the movie. The robbery/heist scene was p¤¤rly acted too. In addition, some actors d!dn’t nail their roles like Timini, Etinosa & Arukwe. However, Uzee Usman, Greg Ojefua, Tobi Makinde as well as Nse Etim, literally brought the movie to life. That said, the movie sheds light on a pressing issue (money laundering) which is commendable. No offense.

