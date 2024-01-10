Controversial Nigerian preacher, Oba Solomon has taken issue with the BBC’s recent documentary on the late TB Joshua.

Recall that the documentary explored Joshua’s alleged involvement in serious acts like rape and abuse.

Following the BBC’s expose, the deceased has faced widespread condemnation in Nigeria, with many declaring him a “fake pastor.”

However, there remains a strong contingent of loyal believers who insist on his divine calling and point to his acts of philanthropy as evidence

Nigerian singer Victor AD, for instance, publicly shared his personal experience with Joshua’s alleged healing powers.

Oba Solomon, siding with this camp, directly confronts the BBC in a video message for not showing the good side of TB Joshua.

According to him, they failed to present a balanced picture by neglecting the good pastor’s good deeds.

He asks the crucial question: “Why didn’t you document the good side?”

The clergyman further challenged viewers who readily embraced the BBC’s portrayal: “Will you also share the good side of the pastor?”

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ: “I didn’t just make myself proud, I made my family proud” Comedian, MC Ezegetive celebrates as he builds a new mansion in his village (Photos)