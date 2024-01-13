The Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, refutes charges that one Ajoke made false claims to be the biological daughter of the late Prophet T.B. Joshua.

It should be noted that in a BBC exposé, a woman named Ajoke claimed to be the late preacher’s biological daughter.

In the documentary, she claimed to have been kicked out by the late T.B. Joshua after she confronted him over allegations of sexually abusing his female disciples.

In a recent rebuttal released by SCOAN, prophet T.B. Joshua’s wiseman, Harry claimed that Ajoke was an abandoned baby adopted by the church.

According to Harry, Ajoke show shared the same age as one of Joshua’s children and was treated like family but became rebellious in her teenage age.

Harry insisted that the allegation of Ajoke being imprisoned within the church was a lie while adding that she willingly asked to leave and before she did, Pastor T.B. yanked off his name from her passport; reinstating her birthname, Ajoke Godswill.

“Ajoke lied; she is not TB Joshua’s biological daughter. She was an abandoned baby under a truck outside the church. TB Joshua only adopted her, and took her in as a Daughter,” he said in part.

