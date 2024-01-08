Nollywood actor, Ifeanyi Kalu and wife are celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary today, January 8.

Recall that the beautiful couple had their white wedding on January 8, 2022. It was attended by friends, family and fellow Nollywood stars.

They welcomed their first child, a baby boy in September 2023.

Taking to his Instagram page to mark their 2nd wedding anniversary, Ifeanyi Kalu expressed gratitude to God for his blessings.

The movie star shared photos from their white wedding with the caption;

“On this day, 2 years ago, we said we do forever.

All I can say is thank you Jesus for a fruitful journey.

Happy Wedding Anniversary to us baby.

We count till the day we will be caught up. 😊” he wrote.

See below;

