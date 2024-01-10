Chats and voice note between Afrobeats superstars, Tiwa Savage and Davido, who are currently at loggerheads have made it’s way to the internet after the former filed a petition to the police.

It would recalled that the music duo unfollowed eachother on Instagram, stiring up strings of reactions on social media.

Days later, Tiwa Savage filed a petition to the police against Davido, alleging threat to life.

In the petition filed, the mother of one had stated that a mutual connection had told her that Davido is angry and has said he would deal with her when he’s in Lagos.

A chat allegedly between the two have been leaked online by the popular Instagram blogger Cutie Julls who discloses the conversation as evidence in the case.

As seen from the chats, Davido and Tiwa Savage had discussed an issue which began with Instablog’s post about the Grammy nominated singer’s daughter, Imade.

However, the chat deteriorated into the singer issuing a stern warning to the ‘Somebody’s Son’ hitmaker not to mention his son’s name again, to Tiwa Savage supposedly calling Davido evil.

See photos and post below: