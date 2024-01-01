Justin Skye, an American singer, is starting the New Year with backlash from Nigerians over her outfit to a Church event with Rema, a Nigerian singer.

Rema took the R&B singer to a church in Lagos for crossover service on Sunday night and a video making the rounds online shows the riveting moment they were stepping out.

The beautiful black-skinned singer was seen in a long dress, which showed off her back, standing in the church. Her dress didn’t sit well with many who pointed out the hypocrisy in most Nigerian churches and dragged the singer over her seductive dress.

One Glowrie Yah wrote, “Wetin that Aunty wears like that go church?

One Carly MCF wrote, “Why she con dress like that to church

One Richy Comm wrote, “Church na bullshit place, look at the dress. Whether u like it or not Islam is the one and only TRUE religion. Argue with your phone, I no send your papa

One Ichie Agu wrote, “Some people don’t actually know the appropriate clothes to wear to church cuz wetin that Auntie wear like this?

One My Name Is wrote, “If na me dress like that now go church, church agbasa

One Isah Musa Mohammed wrote, “What kind of dress is this she wore to church?

One Aquafina wrote, “That dress JS wore to church. That’s why I like all those old churches, you can’t wear that inside the gate sef”.

Watch the video below: