Controversial Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie is starting in a not so good mood as she called out her former personal assistant and others for extorting people using her son’s name.

Taking to her Instagram page to share a photo of her former P.A., the delectable screen goddess threatened not only to arrest him but also his accomplice, who she claimed he was using to fight her.

She labelled him a disgrace to womanhood, as she questioned why her P. A could be using her son’s name to extort money from others.

She wrote:

“Leonard I will not only arrest you I will arrest both including that prost!tute of a girl you are using to fight me,

Leonard how can you and people be using my son to extort money from people, Leo you are a shame to manhood

I am coming for all of you, God will punish you”.