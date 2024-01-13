Ahmed Ololade, professionally known as Asake, a Nigerian singer turns a year older today, 13th January 2024.

In an Instagram post, the singer shared a short note with his followers, which says “Today, I honor the journey I’ve been on and the journey yet to come. Happy birthday to a resilient soul.”

The short note is followed by a photo of himself and a dirty bicycle with a flat tire, symbolizing the struggle or journey of a resilient soul.

Not long after he made the post celebrating himself and revealing his struggle on his Instagram page, fans and well-wishers have taken to the comment section to send their best wishes.

See some reactions below:

kingeazygram: “God’s love abide more than ever in your heart as you celebrate this new age ololade mi Asake.”

thevibezgirl1: “Happy birthday ololade mi asake,more wins in good health and wealth, long life and prosperity.”

tope4life1: “Birthday boy more years to be celebrated Mr money can I be your only lover.”

hypeman_santos: “HBD MR MONEY WITH THE VIBE. I made a hype video for you, but don’t know how to make you see it.”

diartporainc: “Metaphor of the bike with a leaked tire on a cracked terrain narrates your resilience more glaring ! Maybe backing distractions to face the future states it louder . HBD AshakeBasquat.”

honestmicah: “I really love this work of art, dirty bicycle, bad pedals, flat tyre..make sense.”

exxenceofficial: “Happy Birthday my brother, may God in his infinite mercies and abundance continue to bless and Uplift you IJN.”

lateefayotunde: “Happy birthday Mr Money 💰🤑🤑 May you witness many more years on earth in joy, happiness and peace of mind (Ameen).”

SEE POST: