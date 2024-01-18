Ayo Makun, a comedian, and his beautiful wife, Mabel Makun, appear to be having a marital crisis as they unfollow each other on Instagram.

The interior designer’s cryptic posts on social media, in which she laments life threats, have hinted at a marital crisis.

The interior designer stated that she had had enough of the threats as she revealed her plans to report the said threat to the police.

According to her, the threat to her life is getting out of hand and should anything happen to her, there is one person to be held responsible. The mother of two, unfortunately, didn’t say who the person was as she disclosed that she was heading to the police station.

In a follow-up post, Mabel revealed that she had been abused mentally and all around for way too long. She stated that now she had enough of it.

We investigated further and discovered that Ayo Makun and his wife had unfollowed each other on Instagram hinting at marital crisis.

As At the time of reporting this, the couple no longer follow them on social media.