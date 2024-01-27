Budding Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr has issued an apology, revealing her reason for shaking hands with the legendary juju singer, King Sunny Ade.

This is coming after a viral video from a recent event where the ‘Rush’ hitmaker casually walked up to King Sunny Ade for a handshake.

Ayra Starr, however, faced heavy criticism from netizens who labelled her as an uncultured Nigerian lady and how she interacted with the veteran musician rudely.

The Mavins record signee, has now come out to apologize for the disrespect while stating the reasons for her actions.

According to Ayra Starr, she did not recognize King Sunny Ade initially as a result of the lights at the event but returned to right her wrongs after realising her mistake.

She wrote;

“😭😭 I’m so sorry , I had just walked in and all the lights and nerves didn’t let me see but i came back around to greet everyone properly, I have never been that girl to be disrespectful, I’m a proper Yoruba girlllll and the video didn’t start until after I’d greeted burna’s mom ! I’m very sorry to the legend, uncle and King Sunny Ade.”

Watch the video below: