A Babcock University student left many of netizens in shock as she returns late from class to use pressing iron to cook herself a soup.

The iron is seen upside down on the floor with a cup of soup on top in the video, which is captioned, “You came back from class late and your soup was cold.”

The woman lets the soup warm up while the iron is plugged into the wall by holding the plate and cup in a comfortable standby position.

A little smoke appears from the soup cup a few seconds into the video, indicating that the soup is actually getting hot.

The woman’s use of an iron has drawn attention, and people have shared their opinions in the comments section.

Abisola: “If you continue to give temporary solution.”

user8300206183031: “this is actually smart tho.”

Tomiwa: “Palmer I swear you get many doings for hand what this again.”

princessfadekemi6: “Person wey hold dah iron fit help me hold my relationship pillar make he no fall.”

user28434636777: “Be like una dey wyn the power of electricity⚡️i tried this and i understood the meaning of the music beneath the video. Truly many things happen.”

Morgan: “You no wear glove? If e shock you.”

Dara: “this was our method of cooking and warming food in secondary school.”

Okafor Vivian967: “the fact that she was the one that gave them the idea.”

Ella Mia: “Na temporary solution song u for use.”

WATCH VIDEO: