Nigerian skit maker, Gloria Oloruntobi, known to the world as Maraji, has welcomed her second child on New Year’s Day.

The comedienne, already a proud mom to son Jayden Mensah since April 2022, announced the arrival with a post on Instagram.

Sharing a glimpse of her second child, Maraji expressed gratitude to God for his blessings.

“Baby is here, Jan 1 2024, THANK YOU JESUS .”she wrote.

This surprise arrival comes months after Maraji’s playful pregnancy reveal during a live recording with fans, where a positive test elicited both shock and excitement.

Fans, who witnessed her journey with motherhood through Jayden, are now showering her and the new baby with warm wishes and congratulations.

Meanwhile, the little one’s name and gender remain under wraps for now.

See her post below;

ALSO READ; “I just can’t help the way I love and adore her” Chidi Mokeme speaks on his feelings for Chioma Akpotha as he makes special announcement