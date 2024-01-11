BBNaija star, Chichi has received surprise gifts from her fans on her 24th birthday.

Recall that the reality star turned 24 years yesterday, January 11.

She marked her special day by sharing beautiful photos of herself via Instagram.

“Attention Earthlings, Halt the universe! ITS WORLDS CHICHI’s DAY and global festive are in session 🧡” she captioned.

To make her birthday a memorable one for her,fans of Chichi gave her loads of cash; 2 million naira, a fancy new iPhone 15, and a bunch of other awesome gifts.

Even one of Chichi’s work brands came to the event, showering her with extra goodies and money.

Watch below;

ALSO READ: Nigerian Wigmaker who got Guinness World Records Approval to make Longest Handmade Wig In World, announces date