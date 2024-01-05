BBNaija star, Rachel Edward has mocked her colleague, Chichi over failure to remember her lines during a movie shoot.

It all started when Chichi posted a video on her Instagram story, where she forgot her lines on movie set.

“That moment your brains went on a vacation and you forgot your lines” she captioned it with laughing emoji.

Reacting to this, Rachel Edward mocked Chichi, via her X platform. She said her colleague was “embarrassing herself” and questioned why she even bothers acting if she can’t remember lines.

“She’s not the only one who is an actress, I’m also an actress, they don’t even pay actresses well”, now you have gone to try the same acting you can’t even read your damn lines, embarrassing yourself on set, what a shame…..” she wrote.

