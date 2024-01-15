A couple has gone viral as they defy social norms to wear natives for their church wedding.

The couple decided to go for something special other than the usual suits and white wedding gown.

They were seen rocking beautifully sewn native wears for their wedding in photos that was shared by a Facebook page.

The page wrote …

“Meet the newly Wedded couple. “Bro Godswill and Sister IDONGESIT who got wedded today at Assemblies of God in Ikot Ekpene. “No stress, No too much spending. “Tagged your friend that’s still waiting till he has 3 million before he gets married to see this. “Please let’s celebrate them. “Congratulations to you both. “Your family is blessed. “Copied @david iwok.”

In reaction, Enomfon Eyo said: “The wife sef no get Joy at all, is like she was forced into the marriage.”

Sams Goodness said: “E be like say na force them force the woman enter this marriage.”

Liberty Anwana said: “Congratulations to the new wedded couple.”

Magdalene Asuquo said: “As far as none of them be my family members, congratulations to them, you guys are doing well.”

Call Mhe Classic said: “Congratulations to them.”