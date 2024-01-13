Popular Nigerian comedian, Anita Asuoha better known as Warri Pikin stirs concerns over her transformation body.

It would be recalled that the humour merchant, months ago went under the knife to achieve a new body, which is still making headlines.

Warri Pikin took to her Instagram page to share a behind the scene clip of her shoot for a property company, displaying her new body and the video has left many talking.

Taking to the comment section, many expressed displeasures at the mother of three for changing her stature as they noted out how she looked when she had weight.

See reactions below:

Vince Nzo wrote, “Before was better

I Am Golden Jenny wrote, “Na only head go soon remain. Too much of everything ain’t good

Big Baby wrote, “Even the ear follow loose weight

Osa Gio Duwa wrote, “People are saying she looks good

49fiee wrote, “She’s still losing weight. Abegi o make she no disappear

Qween Veevian wrote, “She come dey over slim

Fhavour Andersson wrote, “Make she try dey rest abeg. Why is she looking so old

The Cee wrote, “Ahhh. This one no good o. Kobosi kobosi kobosi

Watch video below: