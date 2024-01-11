A Nigerian lady identified as Nneoma Duru has shared her excitement after her Canadian visa arrived on her birthday.

She shared the good news to her followers via TikTok.

The lady made a TikTok video showing all the things she did to get ready for her big move.

The first video captured the moment Ifeoma received an envelope on her birthday, which contain her Canadian visa.

Before leaving, she treated herself to nice nails and a fancy face mask. The lady even got a new hairstyle for her Canadian adventure.

Nneoma carefully packed her bags, making sure she had everything she needed for the trip. She put in clothes, yummy food, and other important stuff.

Currently , Nneoma is in Canada, starting a new chapter in her life.

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ: “When a child think he’s grown enough to Talk to elders you never engage, just act”- Tonto Dikeh says, drags VeryDarkMan to police station