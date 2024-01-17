Many are celebrating Akanmu David Oluwatomiwa, Unilag’s top graduating student, who earned a flawless CGPA of 5.0 in the department of civil engineering.

This is quite an accomplishment considering that he has attended the school for the full five years with a perfect CGPA.

The student’s exceptional performance earned him over fifteen awards and certificates.

He feels that perseverance, direction, and strategy all play a part in achieving excellence in addition to hard work.

The first-class student added that many students no longer see the value of education, which has caused them to lose interest in it.

With a flawless 5.0 CGPA, he is the first graduate from his department and the fourth in all of Unilag.

