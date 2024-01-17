Many are celebrating Akanmu David Oluwatomiwa, Unilag’s top graduating student, who earned a flawless CGPA of 5.0 in the department of civil engineering.
This is quite an accomplishment considering that he has attended the school for the full five years with a perfect CGPA.
The student’s exceptional performance earned him over fifteen awards and certificates.
He feels that perseverance, direction, and strategy all play a part in achieving excellence in addition to hard work.
The first-class student added that many students no longer see the value of education, which has caused them to lose interest in it.
With a flawless 5.0 CGPA, he is the first graduate from his department and the fourth in all of Unilag.
@Timmysofine wrote: “You have two heads. That’s the only reasonable explanation”
@DEUSthaGOD said: “Reality can be anything you want it to be now. You have the infinity stone.”
@official_adols opined: “I just know the lectures were scared of him, damn👏👏”
@tobichels asked: “How many brain you get ?”
@folashow_ added: “5.0 from start to finish
Some of you people are robots sha 🤲🏽”
@chemibola commented: “As a senior colleague, I doff my hat. 5.0 CGP in civil engineering is no mean feat. Hope the Civil engineering industry rewards you.”
See post below
AKANMU, David Oluwatomiwa
Overall Best Graduating Student, University of Lagos 54th Convocation Ceremonies.
Best Graduating Student, Faculty of Engineering.
Best Graduating Student, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.
CGPA: 5.00/5.00 pic.twitter.com/feL4qRWBmg
— David Akanmu (@ak_vido) January 17, 2024
Discussion about this post