Veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji has undergone brain surgery after slumping at his residence on New Year’s Eve.

Theinfong reported that Zack Orji is currently battling for his life and is in critical condition in the ICU of the National Hospital in Abuja.

Giving an update on his health, Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative economy, Barrister Hannatu Musawa, who visited him said;

“God will heal him and he will be well. We will do all we can to support him. We solicit the collective prayers of Nigerians because he is like a part of our families. We have watched him entertain us and we see him as a national treasure. So the best we can do is to ensure that we support him to have the best treatment.

We will reach out to other well-meaning Nigerians to support Zack Orji through prayers and other means available to ensure that he survives this ailment.

“This is not only about the ministry which I am representing. You know that Zack Orji has been in the industry for decades. This is a man who has given his time and effort to entertain Nigerians.

He is one of the individuals who laid the foundation for Nollywood and the film industry in Nigeria but now he is sick and the least we can do as an administration is to give him all the necessary support through prayers and otherwise to ensure that we save his life.

“This will also propel the administration to look at the welfare of artists and others in the industry who have not only given their time and energy but people like Zack Orji who have become national treasures”.