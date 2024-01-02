Grammy award-winning Nigerian superstar singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known popularly known as Burna Boy, has allegedly spent $3.5 million on a brand new Bugatti.

In a couple of posts available on X (formerly Twitter), it was reported that the singer had fully paid for the car and was expecting it to be shipped to Nigeria.

While Burna Boy has not officially said anything about the new whip, many social media users took to the comment section of the posts to wish him well, while others questioned the alleged purchase.

See some reactions below:

@InvadeYrPrivacy: “Each tyre cost 30-35k. Servicing is around 50k upwards plus whos gonn service this beast in naij? Money well spent tho.”

@gbolahanhitbo: “Nah picture we dey see since beginning of d year, we don dey ending nah a whole year dey take ship dis Bugatti.”

vigra_inc: “He is this richest musician in Africa right now not just Nigeria. 🇳🇬. Man outworked everyone last year, sold out shows alone is no joke!!!”

khalifahlagos: “I like the fact that they are bringing these fast and low cars to Naija even more. When they bring enough, they should gather and do the roads that it will be driven on. Maybe then j can consider bringing mine..”

