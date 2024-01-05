Legendary singer, Burna Boy waves on social media when he showed off his brand-new $700,000 Ferrari 812 GTS.

In a string of images circulating on social media, the singer was spotted fiddling with the wheels of his recently purchased vehicle.

This occurs shortly after rumors circulated that the singer paid a hefty sum of money for a Ferrari that was going to be delivered to Nigeria.

The singer apparently received his car a few days later, and he is now among the famous Nigerians who own Ferraris in their garages.

Fans, however, shared their opinions about the recently acquired Ferrari in the post’s comments section.

See Some Reactions Below:

@THAT__SCOPER: “The real hottest.”

@Iam_enriched: “Road clear anyhow.”

@Seyi_theVibez: “Shey egede nah plantain ni? Or what?”

@seekerahfinders: “Damnnn odg looking like a billion buck.”

@Dj_Shaba8: “I can see burna boy twin brother dressed like burna.”

WATCH VIDEO: