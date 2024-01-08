Popular Jamaican singer, Jada Kingdom, has fired back at British rapper, Stefflon Don, weeks after reigniting her relationship with Afrobeats superstar, Burna Boy.

It was previously reported that Burna Boy had gifted Jada Kingdom six luxury bags sparking rumours of a romance between the two musicians.

However, recent comments from the Jamaican singer, publicly calling out Stefflon Don, suggest otherwise after the British singer released a diss track.

In a trending Instagram live video, Jada Kingdom blasts Stefflon Don, urging her to be straightforward and address the situation.

She advised Stefflon Don to stop running away from the issue concerning a man known for being promiscuous, referring to Burna Boy as a “Community Dcck.”

In her words: “I never claimed Burna Boy because my P is blessed. Burna Boy is community neegar, he is for everyone. Steff has been throwing shades at me since last year, and I have been ignoring her. It’s all weird because all this is over a man (Burnaboy) that I never claimed.”

Watch the video below: