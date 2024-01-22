Nigerian superstar singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has been announced as a performer at the 64th Grammys.

The Recording Academy made the disclosure on Monday morning stating the ‘Last Last’ crooner, will join Luke Combs and Travis Scott on stage.

The Grammy organizers announced on their Twitter X handle, “Attention: African Giant @BurnaBoy will take the #GRAMMYs stage on Sunday, February 4th at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS.”

Other previously announced performers include Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa.

It is worthy to note that Burna Boy had received nominations in three categories at the 66th Grammys – Best Melodic Rap Performance for ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World,’ Best Global Music Performance for ‘Alone,’ and Best African Music Performance for ‘City Boys.’

Watch the video below: