Controversial self-proclaimed human rights activist, VeryDarkMan has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his release after videos and photos of him being detained in a police custody emerged yesterday.

This comes after Nollywood actress Tonto dikeh disclosed on her Instagram page yesterday that she had successfully arrested the popular Tiktoker, sharing images and videos of his arrest, including scenes of him with his lawyer and moments of him signing documents.

Tonto Dikeh had expressed her distaste with VeryDarkMan, saying he was still a child without the right to express negative opinions about adults and elders.

VeryDarkMan, after his release, shared a video on his page showing off his dance moves, while wearing a white skirt adorned with beads as he danced to the beats.

He wrote:

“Can you catch smoke? Google the RATEL and come back…..Aluta continua.”

Watch the video below: