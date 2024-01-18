Meta Mbye, a bride from Gambia, received a hefty D28,000 cash reward from her overjoyed husband for passing a virginity test.

In a viral video, the family could be seen outside as they await for the result from the bride’s husband.

After she passed the virginity test, Family erupted in celebration, praising the mother of the bride for raising a “pure woman.”

Out if excitement., Meta’s husband gave her over D28,000 which converts to N300,000 in Naira.

“The husband was so happy that was why he gave her D28,000, which was placed under her pillow,” one of the relatives said.

The video has sparked debate online.

Some applaud Meta, showering her with congratulations for preserving her virginity until marriage.

However, others raised a banner of protest, denouncing the virginity test as barbaric and humiliating.

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ: “She was an unfaithful wife and was putting sleeping pills in his noodles” – Mohbad’s father spills dirt about his wife