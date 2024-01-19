Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has revealed why cheating in a relationship or marriage is no longer a deal breaker to her as she gets older.

Speaking during the latest episode of her podcast ‘Toke Moments’, Toke Makinwa who accused her ex-husband, Maje Ayida of cheating, stated that her perspective has changed over the years.

The controversial media personality said that as she gets older, she has come to realize that women may find it easier to cheat, and the main reason some do not is due to self-control.

She said;

“I think a lot of women need to reject the stigma. If I cheat, it’s okay for the man to do the same to me.

“I feel like I have gotten to a place in my life where you can’t shame the shameless. If I cheat tomorrow and you want to leave I will respect you. If you want to stay, don’t use it to taunt me because I have won the crown of a cheater.

“If I’m going to be very honest, cheating is no longer a deal breaker for me. It used to be; when I was younger, I would never have been able to say these. I would have said if he cheats, I’m putting him back in the street.

“As I grew older, I realized men cheat, women cheat. It’s easier for a woman to cheat, it’s self restraint that stops us. The reason why I’m not quick to put you out is I might be the first person to cheat on you. Forgive me as I have forgiven you.”