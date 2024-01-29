Popular Nigerian comedian, AY Makun has had it with the swirling rumors online about his alleged affair with May Edochie, the wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie.

The claims, fueled by a Facebook post from one Agozi Samuel, reached a boiling point when Samuel not only accused AY Makun of an affair with May Edochie but also alleged plans for their marriage.

Vowing to clear his name and protect his ten-year-plus reputation, the stand-up comedian has filed a petition with the police against Samuel for defamation.

In a now-deleted social media post, the comic actor shared documents which shows that he has filed a petition against the critic.

He captioned it, “Enough is enough,” signaling his resolve to address the damaging accusations head-on.

The internet is buzzing with mixed reactions to AY’s legal action against Agozi Samuel’s claims.

Some people firmly back him, praising his stance against online rumors and hoping it sets a precedent against gossip.

However, others suspect there might be some truth to the rumors, questioning the smoke without fire theory.

One Delisiwe Nkosi wrote, “There’s no smoke without fire

One Mimi Chuks wrote, “The yeye guy always attacks celebrities without a single proof on his Facebook page. He did the same ho MC Mbakara

One I Am Mrs Offeh wrote, “Yes I support this enough is enough

One Oluwaseun Sakaba wrote, “You must not leave him oh. Pls let it serve as a lesson to many people trending on his part

One Nora Okeke wrote, “No gree for anybody 2024”.

See his post below;