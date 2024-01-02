Popular content creator and skitmaker, Shank comics has describe his dad’s treasured reaction at seeing his new house after he ran away from home in 2021.

The humour merchant revealed that he had ran away from home in 2021, apparently to find his on path in the world.

Two years later, he invited his father to the house that he had built.

According to him, his father was extremely surprised by what he was seeing.

Shank described how his father stated that the whole thing still seems like a mystery to him, and his buying the house has to be the work of God.

The skitmaker wrote:

“My Dad came to visit me for the first time since I ran from home 2021. Immediately he got to my house, he sat down and all he could say was “This is a Mystery. It has to be God”. It is God Daddy. It is God. He is Him. OmniPR❤️”

See his post below: