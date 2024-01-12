Popular Nollywood actress, Bimbo Thomas, has been thrown into mourning has she just lost her beloved mother.

The news was made known on Instagram hours ago by a popular Yoruba media platform. While the cause of her death is still unknown and the grief-stricken actress is yet to make a statement on it, condolence messages are already pouring in for her.

Fans and lovers of the beloved Yoruba actress, took to social media to console her.

Bolao Precious wrote, “See how Bimbo looked like her mom. May her soul rest in peace

Morenikeji Holomawa Halausa wrote, “May her perfect soul rest in peace

The First Lady Omorewa wrote, “So sorry, this life ehn. I wish we didn’t have to die. It doesn’t make anyone happy to lose a loved one

The Real Tolani wrote, “May her soul rest in peace. Please take heart ma

Adebanke Badejo wrote, “May her soul rest in peace. It’s well ma

Sulaiman Atinuke wrote, “Aaaahhh so sorry my favorite celebrities”.